Napa County to expand coronavirus testing in July

Napa County recently announced the COVID-19 testing schedule for July, which will include testing sites in Napa, American Canyon, St. Helena and Calistoga.

Testing is by appointment only, and appointment slots are open up to seven days in advance of the testing date.

County officials expect appointments to fill up quickly and advised if you are trying to schedule a test and appointments are not available, you are encouraged to select a different city for testing or check back the next day to schedule an appointment.

Appointments may be scheduled online at https://www.countyofnapa.org/2776/COVID-19-Testing

You may be asked to provide insurance information, however, insurance is not required for testing.

If your testing need is urgent, please contact your primary care provider.

Here is the July testing schedule: