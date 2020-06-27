Napa County to expand coronavirus testing in July

Napa County recently announced the COVID-19 testing schedule for July, which will include testing sites in Napa, American Canyon, St. Helena and Calistoga.
Testing is by appointment only, and appointment slots are open up to seven days in advance of the testing date.
County officials expect appointments to fill up quickly and advised if you are trying to schedule a test and appointments are not available, you are encouraged to select a different city for testing or check back the next day to schedule an appointment.
Appointments may be scheduled online at https://www.countyofnapa.org/2776/COVID-19-Testing
You may be asked to provide insurance information, however, insurance is not required for testing.
If your testing need is urgent, please contact your primary care provider.
Here is the July testing schedule:
Week of June 28-July 4
(Appointment availability may be limited)
American Canyon: Monday, June 29, and Tuesday June 30
Napa: Wednesday, July 1, and Thursday, July 2
Week of July 5-July 11
St. Helena: Monday, July 6, and Tuesday, July 7
Napa: Thursday, July 9, to Saturday, July 11
Week of July 12-July 18
American Canyon: Monday, July 13, and Tuesday, July 14
Napa: Thursday, July 16, to Saturday, July 18
Week of July 19-July 25
Calistoga: Monday, July 20 and Tuesday, July 21
Napa: Thursday, July 22, to Saturday, July 24
Week of July 26-July 31
American Canyon: Monday, July 27, and Tuesday, July 28
Napa: Thursday, July 30, and Friday, July 31
