Napa County to further review Mountain Peak, Staglin winery cases

“For several minutes, we all — approximately 15 to 20 of us — waited, watching the fire coming down toward us, as the pickup truck attempted to pull the tree out of the way using a rope or chain,” Grupp said in court papers.

But, the county report said, the tree was removed and people evacuated. The proposed winery has no features that would exacerbate the potential for falling trees. In addition, hundreds of trees have been removed from Soda Canyon Road since the Atlas Fire, significantly reducing the potential for such a road obstruction to happen again.

Mountain Peak Winery is to have a cave and as a last resort the cave during a wildfire could provide a safe shelter-in-place haven, the report said.

"No credible evidence established that the addition of another winery along Soda Canyon Road would significantly increase the risk of fire or significantly hinder rescue efforts," it said.

The group Napa Vision 2050 issued a “call to action” for the upcoming Board of Supervisors meeting. The email alert said that “incredibly,” the county’s staff report “completely ignores all of the evidence from the 2017 Atlas Fire.”

The Mountain Peak hearing begins at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the county administration building, 1195 Third St. in the city of Napa.