Napa County to help cash-strapped Open Space District

Because of a year’s lag in receiving the tax revenue, the district estimated this county grant money would decline 40% in 2021-22 and 85% or more in 2022-23 before beginning to rebound. That would send the district into the red.

“A slow-moving train financial train wreck” is how former district General Manager John Woodbury described the situation.

On Monday, the county Board of Supervisors tentatively agreed during its budget hearing to provide $750,000 annually to the district no matter how far lodging tax revenues fall. The county will do so until the lodging tax — officially called the Transient Occupancy Tax — rebounds to pre-COVID-19 levels.

The $750,000 is short of the $1 million-plus that the district received in recent years from the county through the lodging tax share. But it’s higher than the $575,000 it otherwise would have gotten this year.

“That’s a really big deal,” Cahill said, adding that "the Board of Supervisors is committing to keeping the district solvent" until the lodging tax recovers.

Still, the financial situation could slow some planned projects. One is creating a parking lot and trailhead near Highway 12 and North Kelly Road that would provide the public with easy access to Suscol Headwaters Park.