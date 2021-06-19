 Skip to main content
Napa County to help cash-strapped Open Space District
Recreation

Napa County to help cash-strapped Open Space District

This won’t be the end of the trail after all for the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District, which runs many of the area's hiking parks.

Falling revenues because of the pandemic and Hennessey and Glass fires put the district in a precarious financial position. The Napa County Board of Supervisors tentatively agreed this week to help out.

“I’m delighted to be able to say the district is not folding up and going away,” Open Space District General Manager Chris Cahill told the elected district Board of Directors on Monday.

And that means the district can continue work, though perhaps at a slower pace, on what should be two major parks near the city of Napa. One is set in brushy hills near Jameson Canyon and another amid forests at the foot of Mount Veeder.

The Open Space District owns more than 5,000 acres and manages another 8,000 acres for other public agencies. It runs such parks as Moore Creek Park, Bothe-Napa Valley State Park and the new Suscol Headwaters Park.

Last December, district officials announced the grim economic situation. A county lodging tax that helps fund the district was cratering amid a tourist-sapping pandemic and resort-damaging wildfires.

Because of a year’s lag in receiving the tax revenue, the district estimated this county grant money would decline 40% in 2021-22 and 85% or more in 2022-23 before beginning to rebound. That would send the district into the red.

“A slow-moving train financial train wreck” is how former district General Manager John Woodbury described the situation.

On Monday, the county Board of Supervisors tentatively agreed during its budget hearing to provide $750,000 annually to the district no matter how far lodging tax revenues fall. The county will do so until the lodging tax — officially called the Transient Occupancy Tax — rebounds to pre-COVID-19 levels.

The $750,000 is short of the $1 million-plus that the district received in recent years from the county through the lodging tax share. But it’s higher than the $575,000 it otherwise would have gotten this year.

“That’s a really big deal,” Cahill said, adding that "the Board of Supervisors is committing to keeping the district solvent" until the lodging tax recovers.

Still, the financial situation could slow some planned projects. One is creating a parking lot and trailhead near Highway 12 and North Kelly Road that would provide the public with easy access to Suscol Headwaters Park.

Suscol Headwaters Park is 709 acres in the south county hills near both the city of Napa and American Canyon. It presently can be reached only by hiking or biking in from Skyline Wilderness Park, a trek of about 4 miles from the Skyline parking lot.

Creating the new Suscol Headwaters Park entrance would allow everyone from hard-core hikers to people who just wanted to take a stroll to enjoy this major new south county park.

Cahill said creating this park entrance is a million-dollar project. If the district secures a grant, the new access could be available in late 2022 or 2023. With no grant, the district would have to save money for several years.

“That (park) is a very high priority for the district,” Cahill told the Napa Valley Register.

North of the city of Napa along Dry Creek Road in the Mayacamas mountains is a planned, 224-acre park with a stream, redwoods and an area called Amy’s Grove. Cahill said the plan is to open it to the public by 2023, as required by state grant funding.

“We are going to get that park opened no matter what,” Cahill said. “The situation is, what sort of park is it going to be?”

Amy’s Grove/Mayacamas Preserve will at least have a parking lot and ranch roads for hiking, he said. Beyond that, the Open Space District wants to build a trail network. Creating this “full-fledged” park might take more time because of the district’s budget situation.

The Open Space District also manages 1,900-acre Bothe-Napa Valley State Park and Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park in the Mayacamas mountains near St. Helena and 5,200-acre Robert Louis Stevenson State Park that includes 4,300-foot-tall Mount St. Helena.

State parks have their own Open Space District budget. There is a firewall between the state parks section and the remainder of the budget, a district report said.

Minus the state parks part of the draft 2021-22 budget, the district expects to have $804,000 in revenues and a million dollars in expenses, with $217,000 coming out of reserves to close the gap. That assumes the $750,000 county contribution.

The state parks section of the 2021-22 draft budget also facing challenges because the pandemic and wildfires led to a major drop in park revenues. Revenues are expected to be $749,574 and expenses $881,143.

Spending out of state parks reserves is necessary to survive the current crisis, a district report said. Beyond that, the district will either have to increase state park revenues or decrease costs to bring operations into balance, it said.

All of this makes for what Cahill called a “pretty bad budget.”

“It’s certainly the worst budget this board has ever seen,” he told district directors on Monday.

Yet, given the even-worse outcome without Board of Supervisors' support, he was looking on the positive side. The county’s extra help should keep an already-lean organization intact, he wrote in a district report.

Go to bit.ly/3wpJxsW to see the draft Open Space District budget. The Open Space District Board of Directors could adopt it on June 28.

Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos during Monday's county budget session suggested that the county provide the Open Space District with the full million dollars it would usually receive, rather than $750,000. No other supervisor responded. Whether that idea receives any support in the future remains to be seen.

Amy’s Grove is 224 acres owned by the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space in the forested area along Dry Creek Road seven miles northwest of the city of Napa. The district in coming years hopes to open it to the public as a park. AmeriCorps is helping to ready a future parking area and trailhead.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

