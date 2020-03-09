Napa County to host commercial cannabis informational workshops

Napa County will host public workshops on March 25 and 26 featuring County staff and experts in cannabis policy and regulation from independent government policy advocacy groups to discuss issues surrounding legalization of commercial cannabis enterprises in unincorporated areas.

The workshops are part of public outreach that the Napa County Board of Supervisors is conducting to inform the community and solicit public opinion on subjects, such as commercial cannabis outdoor cultivation, dispensaries and taxation.

Commercial cannabis retail, outdoor cultivation, and manufacturing are currently prohibited in unincorporated areas of Napa County. Cannabis delivery and cultivation for personal use are allowed.

Both workshops will feature the same speakers as well as time for questions from the audience. But they will be held in different locations so residents can attend the one closest to them. The locations and times are as follows:

-- Wednesday, March 25, 6-7:30 p.m., Napa Valley College, 1231 Lecture Hall, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa.

-- Thursday, March 26, 6-7:30 p.m., St. Helena Unified School District Board Room, 465 Main St., St. Helena.

Spanish translation services will be provided at both workshops.

The panel of speakers will consist of: Arthur Wylene, general counsel, Rural Counties Representatives of California; Paul Smith, senior vice president – Governmental Affairs, Rural Counties Representatives of California; Laura Goddeeris, Survey Research director, International City/County Management Association; David Morrison, Napa County planning director; Humberto Izquierdo, Napa County agricultural commissioner, and Andrew Smith, deputy agricultural commissioner, Sonoma County.

