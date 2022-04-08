 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa County to host first Public Health Fair on Sunday

Napa County wellness fair

Queen of the Valley Medical Center answered questions about car seat safety and perinatal services at a wellness fair hosted in 2018 Napa County Health and Human Services. The county health agency will stage its annual public health fair Sunday afternoon at Fuller Park.

The annual Napa County Public Health Fair will return Sunday afternoon, following a three-year hiatus forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 30 community and county agencies will provide free health and safety information, health assessments, and other activities at the health fair, which will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Fuller Park in the Old Town Napa area. Admission is free, guests of all ages are welcome, and activities will be provided for children and families.

Health fair visitors will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses, schedule appointments with primary-care doctors, learn how to give CPR, or take Zumba classes. Other scheduled activities include art sessions with a local artist, a folkloric dance performance, and a raffle.

“As we move back toward gathering in person, we’re focusing not just on what we can do as individuals, but what we can do as communities to protect and prioritize public health,” Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County’s public health officer, said in a news release.

Napa County’s fair coincides with National Public Health Week, an annual event in the first week of April that focuses on guiding the public in leading healthier and longer lives.

For more information on the Public Health Fair, including a list of participating groups, visit countyofnapa.org/3310/Public-Health-Week-Fair 

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

