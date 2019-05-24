Napa Valley will see Memorial Day events from one end to the other.
The federal holiday commemorates those who died while serving in the United States military. Napa, American Canyon, Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga will all have events on Monday.
Napa – A ceremony hosted by Napa American Legion Post 113 will begin at 11:30 a.m. in Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Napa.
Master of ceremonies is Bernie Narvaez, commandant of the Napa Valley Marine Corps League. An invocation will be given by Rev. Canon Charles Dillon of St. Stephen’s Anglican Church of Rutherford. Post 2nd Vice Cmdr. C.J. Bertagna will talk about the upcoming 75th anniversary of D-Day. Sing Napa Valley will provide musical tributes.
The post’s ladies auxiliary will give a memorial wreath presentation. The ceremony is to close with rifle salutes and the playing of “Taps.”
Yountville – The Veterans Home of California in Yountville will hold a 10 a.m ceremony at the Veterans Home cemetery. The hour-long event will include speakers and a flag presentation. Speaking will be Veterans Home Administrator Fred Just.
An event prior to the Monday ceremony will take place at the cemetery at 8 a.m. Saturday. Local Boy Scouts troops will put flags on each of the 6,000 headstones in the cemetery.
American Canyon—American Canyon will host a ceremony from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 2801 Broadway St.
Boy Scouts Troop 7062 will raise the flag. Michael J. Kennedy of the U.S. Army Reserve Office will speak. The event will include a moment of remembrance and bell ringing.
Calistoga—Calistoga American Legion Post 231 will hold two ceremonies. One is at 9:30 a.m. at Pioneer Cemetery. The Sons of the GAR will read the roll of the Civil War Veterans interred at the cemetery, followed by a rifle salute and the playing of “Taps.”
At 11 a.m. at The Veterans Memorial at Logvy Park, 21 new honorees will be inducted onto the plaza, along with addresses by Mayor Chris Canning and Post members, songs and the playing of “Taps.”
St. Helena—The St. Helena American Legion Post 199 will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. at the St. Helena Public Cemetery, 2461 Spring St. Retired Lt. Col. Bill Chadwick, a West Point graduate., is the featured speaker.