 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa County to host pill and needle disposals Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0

Napa County residents will get the chance to clear out old medicines and needles during a collection event organized by local law enforcement and health care workers.

The collection will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at three sites in Napa and Yountville, Napa Police said in a Facebook announcement Sunday. Visitors can drop off expired and unused medications, as well as used syringes and other sharps, at Kaiser Permanente at 3285 Claremont Way in Napa, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office at 1535 Airport Blvd. in Napa, and the sheriff’s office substation at 1950 Mulberry St. in Yountville.

The event is free and anonymous, and is intended to reduce the risk of drug abuse and theft, according to organizers.

Visitors can drop off their unneeded medicines with no questions asked. Sharps must be placed in puncture-resistant containers before disposal.

People are also reading…

Partners in the Napa event include Napa Police, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, Kaiser Permanente, Napa Sanitation District and the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency.

The collection drive will take place on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which is jointly organized by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection data shows more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl has been seized along the southwest border this year alone.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China's Xi Jinping expands power and promotes allies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News