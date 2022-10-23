Napa County to host pill and needle disposals Saturday

Napa County residents will get the chance to clear out old medicines and needles during a collection event organized by local law enforcement and health care workers.

The collection will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at three sites in Napa and Yountville, Napa Police said in a Facebook announcement Sunday. Visitors can drop off expired and unused medications, as well as used syringes and other sharps, at Kaiser Permanente at 3285 Claremont Way in Napa, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office at 1535 Airport Blvd. in Napa, and the sheriff’s office substation at 1950 Mulberry St. in Yountville.

The event is free and anonymous, and is intended to reduce the risk of drug abuse and theft, according to organizers.

Visitors can drop off their unneeded medicines with no questions asked. Sharps must be placed in puncture-resistant containers before disposal.

Partners in the Napa event include Napa Police, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, Kaiser Permanente, Napa Sanitation District and the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency.

The collection drive will take place on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which is jointly organized by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.