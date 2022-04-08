Napa County to host Public Health Fair on Sunday

The annual Napa County Public Health Fair will return Sunday afternoon, following a three-year hiatus forced by the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 30 community and county agencies will provide free health and safety information, health assessments, and other activities at the health fair, which will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Fuller Park in the Old Town Napa area. Admission is free, guests of all ages are welcome, and activities will be provided for children and families.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Health fair visitors will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses, schedule appointments with primary-care doctors, learn how to give CPR, or take Zumba classes. Other scheduled activities include art sessions with a local artist, a folkloric dance performance, and a raffle.
“As we move back toward gathering in person, we’re focusing not just on what we can do as individuals, but what we can do as communities to protect and prioritize public health,” Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County’s public health officer, said in a news release.
People are also reading…
Napa County’s fair coincides with National Public Health Week, an annual event in the first week of April that focuses on guiding the public in leading healthier and longer lives.
For more information on the Public Health Fair, including a list of participating groups, visit countyofnapa.org/3310/Public-Health-Week-Fair
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Sally Schmitt passed away on March 5, but she left a legacy in the Napa Valley, which she preserved in her memoir, "Six California Kitchens."
Most local homeowners, or would-be homeowners, know it’s a seller’s market out there. Multiple offers, tens of thousands of dollars over the a…
A former Napa resident imprisoned for murdering his ex-girlfriend has had his parole recommendation overturned.
Napa County in recent weeks has worked on a new budget, including setting money aside for a purchase of Skyline Wilderness Park and potential …
The state Fair Political Practices Commission will investigate citizen allegations that Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza has a conflict …
This Napa man had made, and given away, up to 1,000 birdhouses — all for free.
Judd Wallenbrock, president and CEO of C. Mondavi & Family, is leading the historic winery in to a new phase with a goal to establish it a…
The Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District carried out a homeless encampment cleanup on a small island in the Napa River, l…
Kathleen Scavone explores trails and wildlife to be found at the American Canyon Wetlands.
As the first Black woman to be named head winemaker in Napa Valley, Victoria Coleman has been finetuning her style for over 15 years.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com