Napa County will begin livestreaming Board of Supervisors meetings on its YouTube page starting on March 14, while maintaining existing options to view the meetings.

As such, community members will have a choice of watching or listening to the meetings in person, via Napa Valley TV's public-access Channel 28, online via Zoom, through the county website, or through YouTube.

“The addition of this streaming platform expands access to the public during the meetings, as well as after they are completed,” according to a county news release. “Finished meetings will be published to the YouTube page to be viewable at a later time.”

The news release notes that those options will continue to be available, despite the end of California’s COVID-19 state of emergency on Tuesday, which has made it so county boards and commissions will return to in-person meetings.

Most other local government agencies — including St. Helena, Yountville, Calistoga, American Canyon, the Napa Valley Unified School District and Napa Valley College — already make use of YouTube streaming for meetings.

