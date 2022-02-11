Napa County to look at funding groundwater plan

Napa County is ready to dive deep into a long-haul effort to keep groundwater beneath the Napa Valley floor from ever being sucked dry — and into the question of who should pay for it.

The recently completed, state-mandated, 5,000-page Napa Valley Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Plan was just a start. Now the county proposes to put the plan into action with more meetings, more reports and more well monitoring.

All of this could cost $1.3 million to $2.4 million annually. Grants likely won't pay the full amount, county officials said.

County supervisors discussed the issue Tuesday, Feb. 8 when they met as the Groundwater Sustainability Agency.

Options mentioned to cover the cost are the county general fund, a special tax or special assessment approved by voters or a fee on Napa Valley floor groundwater extraction. Supervisors favored exploring a fee.

Fees imposed can include fixed fees or fees based on volumes of groundwater used or other factors. Fees cannot exceed the amount required to provide groundwater-related services or the proportional cost of the services attributable to a parcel.

Under Proposition 2018, imposing a fee would require demonstrating the link between the spending and the parcels, holding a public hearing and allowing a protest vote of affected property owners.

“It’s a bit of a campaign to do it right, but I think that’s the way to go," Supervisor Ryan Gregory said.

Here's an example of the Proposition 2018 process — Napa Sanitation District in 2021 proposed raising sewer rates on residents and businesses. It detailed how increases would cover only services received by customers. If a majority of property owners had submitted protest votes, the increases would have been stopped.

Beyond possible fees, the county is proposing a number of actions to put its Groundwater Sustainability Plan into action:

Form a technical advisory group. Members would have scientific expertise in such areas as hydrology, fisheries biology, geomorphology, ecohydrology, aquatic ecology, viticulture and climatology.

Develop a work plan to fill in data gaps on the relationship between groundwater and streams and the Napa River.

Develop an agriculture water conservation plan emphasizing — but not limited to — vineyards and wineries.

Develop a groundwater pumping reduction plan.

Develop a stormwater plan that looks at diverting high flows in streams during wet years to fields to recharge groundwater.

Drill four new monitoring wells and work with well owners to collect more data.

“This is a big workload, and these plans, I think, are completely necessary," Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said.

Supervisors embraced the idea of being advised by a technical group with scientific expertise. But they turned down a staff idea to have a second "stakeholders" group as well, one with representatives from the wine industry, cities, environment, well owners, disadvantaged communities, and the public at large.

“I strongly agree with a science-based group, not a political group," Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said.

Planning, Building, and Environmental Services Director David Morrison said staff proposed the stakeholders group because the state Department of Water Resources expects ongoing public outreach. The county must show it is engaging the community, not merely regulating the community.

Supervisors had other ideas for public outreach. Supervisor Belia Ramos suggested holding quarterly community meetings. Supervisor Diane Dillon suggested using the existing Watershed Information and Conservation Council as a vehicle.

"This is something that is incredibly important to everyone, especially those living out in the unincorporated area," Ramos said. "I just do not believe having another committee is the right move."

All of this looks to be a sustained effort. A county report said implementing the Groundwater Sustainability Plan could go on for at least 50 years.

