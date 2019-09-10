Napa County will host nine free flu shot clinics throughout the county, this fall season.
Anyone older than 3 years old may participate. Nasal spray flu vaccines will not be available.
Napa
• Sunday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Bi-National Health Fair, 3285 Claremont Way
• Monday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St.
• Monday, Oct. 21, 3 to 6 p.m.: Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave.
• Wednesday, Nov. 6, 3 to 6 p.m.: McPherson Elementary, 2670 Yajome St.
American Canyon
• Wednesday, Oct. 16, 3 to 6 p.m.: Multi-Use Center, 2185 Elliott Drive
St. Helena
• Wednesday, Oct. 2, 3 to 6 p.m.: St. Helena Elementary School, 1325 Adams St. (Tainter Street side)
Calistoga
• Monday, Oct. 14, 3 to 6 p.m.: Calistoga Fairgrounds Butler Pavilion, 1435 N. Oak St.
Yountville
• Wednesday, Oct. 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Yountville Community Center
6516 Washington St.
Lake Berryessa
• Monday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Berryessa Senior Center, 4380 Spanish Flat Loop Rd.