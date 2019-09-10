{{featured_button_text}}
A nurse administers a flu shot. 

Napa County will host nine free flu shot clinics throughout the county, this fall season.

Anyone older than 3 years old may participate. Nasal spray flu vaccines will not be available.

Napa

• Sunday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Bi-National Health Fair, 3285 Claremont Way

• Monday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St.

• Monday, Oct. 21, 3 to 6 p.m.: Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave.

• Wednesday, Nov. 6, 3 to 6 p.m.: McPherson Elementary, 2670 Yajome St.

American Canyon

• Wednesday, Oct. 16, 3 to 6 p.m.: Multi-Use Center, 2185 Elliott Drive

St. Helena

• Wednesday, Oct. 2, 3 to 6 p.m.: St. Helena Elementary School, 1325 Adams St. (Tainter Street side)

Calistoga

• Monday, Oct. 14, 3 to 6 p.m.: Calistoga Fairgrounds Butler Pavilion, 1435 N. Oak St.

Yountville

• Wednesday, Oct. 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Yountville Community Center

6516 Washington St.

Lake Berryessa

• Monday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Berryessa Senior Center, 4380 Spanish Flat Loop Rd.

