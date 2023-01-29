 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa County to participate in Switzerland wine conference

Tom Davies of V. Sattui Winery, county Agricultural Commissioner Tracy Cleveland, Sarah Gillihan of Visit Napa Valley and Supervisor Ryan Gregory attended the Great Wine Capitals conference last fall in Mendoza, Argentina.

 From Napa County/Visit Napa Valley presentation

Lausanne, Switzerland will be the next stop in Napa County’s ongoing, globetrotting scoping mission to keep up with the international wine world.

The county Board of Supervisors will send Board Chairperson Belia Ramos and Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza there from Oct. 22-27 to attend the Great Wine Capitals conference. The conference is held annually in one of the 11 designated wine capitals.

Pedroza said attending the annual conferences helps the county understand how other wine regions deal with such common issues as smoke taint from fires, wildfire response and the pandemic.

“For us, it’s what can we learn from it, what can we bring back into our jurisdictions from these world-renowned regions to make it better for us locally,” Pedroza said.

Lausanne is home to the International Olympic Committee. Along with views of the snow-clad Alps, the region also has vineyards and about 200 wineries.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved having Pedroza and Ramos and Agricultural Commissioner Tracy Cleveland attend the Switzerland conference at a cost not to exceed $18,000. That includes Napa County's share of the Great Wine Capitals membership fee, which is shared with Napa Valley Vintners and Visit Napa Valley.

The board also heard a report on last year’s conference.

Last year’s conference was from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5 in Mendoza, Argentina. Supervisor Ryan Gregory and Cleveland traveled there at the county’s expense. Pedroza attended virtually from Napa.

Also in the Napa County contingent were Sarah Gillihan of Visit Napa Valley and Tom Davies, board chair for Visit Napa Valley and president of V. Sattui Winery. The county did not pay for their trips.

Cleveland said she went to wineries and vineyards. She saw different farming practices in an area that she described as a desert that brings in water in canals from the Andes.

“It was really, really important and interesting to be able to interact with some of those folks, to talk about some of their wine-making practices, to see and to inquire about pest pressures and the issues they have with water,” she said.

Gregory said Mendoza is a gigantic wine region compared to Napa. It can take two hours to travel from Mendoza to the outer areas.

“One thing we realized is there isn’t really any land use regulation in Mendoza,” Gregory said. “They’re building hotels, restaurants, whatever they want to…That’s quite a difference.”

In contrast, Napa County has land use laws in rural areas to protect agriculture that in most cases forbid wineries from adding hotels or restaurants. No supervisor suggested changing to the Mendoza model.

Gregory noted the growth in direct-to-consumer sales of wine at wineries in the various international wine regions.

“I think sometimes we get stuck on the idea that Napa is the only one struggling with this,” he said. “But the whole world is converting to direct-to-consumer sales at this point to sustain themselves in this new sort of wine world.”

Supervisor Anne Cottrell was elected to the Board of Supervisors in November. This was her first time as a supervisor hearing a report on the annual Great Wine Capitals trips.

From what she heard from the Mendoza contingent, it is valuable for Napa County officials to be attending and participating in the conferences, she said.

“I think the challenge is it’s a big trip,” Cottrell said. “It’s a far distance to go, so it’s expensive. Yet if we can continue in a dialogue and bring information back…”

Great Wine Capitals members are Napa Valley-San Francisco; Adelaide, South Australia; Bilbao-Rioja, Spain; Bordeaux, France; Capetown-Cape Winelands, South Africa; Lausanne, Switzerland; Mainz Rheinhessen, Germany; Mendoza, Argentina; Porto, Portugal; Valparaiso-Casablanca Valley, Chile and Verona, Italy.

Napa Valley-San Francisco became a member of the Great Wine Capitals in 2006, a county report said.

Napa's Carneros satellite fire station has moved from a metal shed to a new building.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

