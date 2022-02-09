Napa County to relax mask requirement for vaccinated people Feb. 16

Napa County will join most of the Bay Area next week in lifting mask-wearing mandates in public indoor areas for people vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Effective Feb. 16, California counties will be allowed to end the masking requirement the state-imposed Dec. 15 as the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 sparked the latest infection surge of the two-year-long pandemic.
In a statement released at 10:53 a.m., Napa County jointly announced the more lenient masking rules with Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, San Benito, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, and Sonoma counties, along with the city of Berkeley.
Individual counties may continue to require indoor masking, and the mandate will stay in effect for unvaccinated people over age 2 and in certain settings like public transit and nursing homes. Businesses and hosts also may choose to require mask-wearing in their establishments.
For now, the lone Bay Area holdout is Santa Clara County, where county health officials argue that lifting local indoor mask requirements would present an unnecessary risk to residents who are vulnerable to the virus.
Santa Clara County public health officials expect to lift most indoor mask requirements for vaccinated residents “in a matter of weeks,” once the county's seven-day average of new cases per day falls below 500 for at least one week and Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody deems hospitalizations in the county to be “low and stable.”
State health officials have cited a recent decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to justify relaxing the masking requirement, which has been in force across California throughout the winter and has been the rule for most of the Bay Area since last summer’s surge triggered by the Delta form of the virus.
In announcing the relaxation of masking rules, Napa County’s public health officer Dr. Karen Relucio cited the resilience of the health care system and the ability of schools and businesses to stay open during the latest Omicron-fueled surge, as well as wider availability of vaccines and testing.
“Moving forward, we are transitioning our response to live with COVID-19, as testing, vaccine eligibility and treatment options become more available while acknowledging that we are not in an endemic phase yet,” she said in the statement. “For now, while COVID-19 continues to circulate at high levels in our community, a combination of public health strategies — including mask use, vaccination, boosters, staying home when sick, and testing — will continue to offer important additive protections.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Information from Bay City News Service was used in this report.
