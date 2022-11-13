Napa County to resume updating election results Monday

Nearly a week after Election Day, Napa County is scheduled to update vote totals in a host of races Monday afternoon.

The county Election Division is slated to post its fourth update of election results at about 4:30 p.m., the first new numbers in city, local, state and federal races since a few hours after voting ended in California Tuesday night.

Monday’s update will include ballots that were mailed or dropped off in ballot boxes in the final few days of voting. Three updates issued on election night first counted ballots submitted through about midday Nov. 6, followed by those that were hand-delivered to voter assistance centers or the county election office itself.

Updates will continue into Thursday or until 95% of all ballots are counted. (California ballots must be postmarked no later than Election Day but can be counted if an election office receives them within seven days of the close of voting.)

The remaining 5% of ballots to be counted last include damaged ones that must be duplicated to allow votes to be optically scanned, as well as conditional ballots from people who registered at a vote center (and whose envelopes are checked to ensure a voter has not cast a ballot in another county) and ballots whose signatures either are missing or don’t match signatures in Napa County records.

As a final step, state law requires a county to hand-count 1% of all local ballots, to ensure the hand count and machine count match. Afterward, the county certifies the outcomes, a step California requires within 30 days of an election.

Tuteur has said certification of the Napa races is likely around Dec. 2, six days before the deadline.

In early results, margins in most local races for elected office or ballot measure range from a few percentage points 30 or more. But one race has stood out for its tight margin thus far – the contest for Yountville mayor, in which current Councilmember Margie Mohler led former Councilmember Pam Reeves by three votes of 681 counted by the end of election night, after trailing by 14 earlier in the evening.