Napa County to revisit general plan

Development in Napa County’s world-famous wine country is shaped by the county’s general plan and that crucial vision will be getting refreshed.

The county Board of Supervisors earlier this week endorsed updating the general plan that governs growth in the unincorporated county outside of the cities. It wants to launch a multi-year effort that includes community outreach.

“What I’m interested in doing is creating a vision for the next Napa,” county Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said Tuesday.

The 2008 general plan calls itself the county's official policy statement to guide growth and development in rural areas — a vision that unfolds over 350 pages is summed up toward the beginning.

“Today and in the future, unincorporated Napa County will be home to world-famous wine and a residential population smaller than most Bay Area cities and towns,” the plan says. "The county's scenic beauty, valuable agricultural resources and quality of life are reinforced by longstanding commitments to agricultural preservation, resource conservation and urban-centered growth."

A new county report praised that vision. But it recommended a “course correction” in light of such factors as climate change and new groundwater policies.

To be clear, county officials don’t think the county has slipped off-track. Just the opposite.

“Napa County in 2022 reflects the vision defined above and the success of the 2008 general plan,” Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison wrote to supervisors.

He pointed to the general plan environmental impact report growth forecast for 2005 to 2030 in the unincorporated area and stated where things stand after 17 years and with eight years to go:

225 new wineries are the vision, most of them producing 50,000 gallons or less. So far, 141 new wineries have been approved, most producing 30,000 gallons or less.

12,000 acres of new vineyards are the vision. So far, 5,402 acres of new vineyards have been approved.

2,935 new homes are the vision. So far, homes in the unincorporated area have decreased by 773, mostly because of home-destroying wildfires.

Supervisor Diane Dillon said a complete rewrite of the 2008 general plan isn't needed. The overall vision hasn't changed, but things such as information on climate change have.

A revised general plan also needs to explain how the county works and what types of rural activities are needed to pay the bills. In a pure world, there would be only agriculture in the unincorporated area and no hotels and those kinds of things, Dillon said.

"I think there needs to be an understanding that perfect world doesn’t monetarily support the things that are needed by the people who live mostly in the cities, and that we are required to provide,” she said.

The county does everything from provide health and social services to operate the criminal justice system and jails to run libraries.

Napa County since the completion of the 2008 general plan has experienced an earthquake, wildfires and floods. Supervisor Belia Ramos said natural disasters have changed the baseline data needed for the plan.

Jim Wilson is a local resident who for years has advocated for taking steps to address climate change and to protect watersheds. He said he is excited by the prospect of a general plan update, but also dreads it.

His fear is that the promise of a better general plan will be the scapegoat for inaction on climate change in the meantime, he said.

The community needs to view all planning and development through a climate change lens, Wilson said. That means putting a carbon budget first.

Michelle Benvenuto, executive director of Winegrowers of Napa County, stressed that growth has been less than the 2008 general plan environmental impact report forecasted.

"There are still people in the community who argue any growth whatsoever must be stopped," she told supervisors.

A general plan is a broad, long-range document that guides development and conservation. It certainly isn't a one-page document that halts all growth, she said.

No state law requires the county to update its entire general plan. But the 2008 plan’s environmental impact report is through 2030. County officials said development beyond that, absent a new impact report, could require additional environmental analysis.

Sections in the county general plan include land use, circulation, housing, conservation, open space and noise.

This initial discussion on Tuesday was only a baby step. County officials will return to supervisors on Aug. 23 with a proposed schedule and budget and recommendations for creating an advisory committee.

County officials said a multi-year general plan update could cost $7.3 million, with the environmental impact report in the $500,000 to $1 million range. But this is a rough estimate and they will see if costs could be less.

There are several steps county staff recommended taking in preparation for the larger general plan update.

One is to complete the county’s climate action plan. The county released a draft in 2019, but then put the matter on hold as the county and cities discussed regional strategies.

Another is to update the baseline data that shows environmental conditions in the county. Examples are earthquake faults, flooding and sea level rise areas, wildfire hazard areas and groundwater conditions.

Another is to update the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan, which dates back to 1991 and was last amended in 1999. The plan shows what types of development — be it housing, recreational or industrial — is compatible in various areas near airports.

The county has recently disagreed with American Canyon over whether proposed apartments on Oat Hill in that city could hamper Napa County Airport. American Canyon said the compatibility plan is outdated.

Napa County isn't the only local jurisdiction that wants to update its general plan. The cities of Napa and American Canyon already have general plan updates underway.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

