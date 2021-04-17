Napa County to save an historic stone bridge, while another will be replaced

“There was one major crack that traversed the entire underside of the bridge, as well as many smaller cracks,” he said.

Another option considered was to replace the bridge with a new one. But they just don’t make them like they used to. No one today is likely to cut stones without the aid of power tools and fit them together by hand.

Calistoga resident Dean Enderlin is among the stone bridge fans happy the Greenwood Avenue bridge will be saved. He sees an eye-catching beauty in the stonework that isn’t replicated by today’s bridges.

“To keep the older style of bridgework adds to the historic appeal which brings people here,” Enderlin said. “To replace it with concrete, you lose a little of that.”

A hundred years ago, Ben Blow said much the same thing in his 1920 book "California Highways." While most California counties built bridges out of concrete, Napa County used stone, Blow wrote.

"In the construction of these bridges, much attention has been devoted to artistic development and, as a whole, they supply an added attraction to the scenic beauty of this little California county...." he wrote.