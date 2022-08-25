Napa County to spend $3.9 million to aid child care

Napa County will spend about $3.9 million to try to create more of those coveted, hard-to-find child care slots in the community.

Money comes from the county’s $26.7 million share of American Rescue Plan Act federal stimulus funds. It will be used to create a forgivable loan program for child care facility construction, facility improvements, licensing fees and other expenses.

Forgivable loans allow borrowers to have all or part of the loan forgiven in return for meeting certain conditions. In this case, child care providers could agree to increase and retain child care slots for a number of years.

About 10 child care providers are looking for properties, said Erika Lubensky, executive director of Community Resources for Children.

“We need the funds soon,” she told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. “We need them for the community so we can start working on the child care situation.”

A new report done for the county by Upfront Online, Inc. consultants looks at the local situation. There are 2,000 preschool and 200 infant care slots across 84 licensed centers and home-based providers. There are 7,000 children under age 5.

Parents say that finding toddler slots is very difficult, but finding infant slots is even more so, the report said. There are roughly 20 infants per available slot.

Milli Pintacsi runs La Petit Elephant nursery and preschool in the city of Napa, which has slots for 59 infants and 62 preschoolers. Her waiting list into next year has 27 infants, she said.

Pintacsi described the effect that lack of child care can have on parents.

“Those are moms and dads who are trying to get back into the workforce in Napa County and who absolutely cannot,” she said.

Kelsey Petithomme is director of the Napa Office of Education Early Childhood Services. The program provides 600 children up to age 5 with child care, preschool, early intervention and early childhood special education programs.

She supported the forgivable loan idea.

“We have the ability to increase slots for infant-and-toddler care, but our facilities are very limited,” Petithomme said.

Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos has three children. She recalled losing three care providers at one point over a short period of time.

“We made the family decision that my mother would retire to take care of my children,” Ramos said. “That enabled me not to make the decision that I’ve seen many friends do, of whether they can have more children based upon child care — not based on personal choice, but economic limitations.”

County officials last year said they want to use the $26.7 million American Rescue Plan Act one-time money to make “transformational” changes in the community. Supervisors decided child care is an area they wanted to stress.

But even a $3.9 million forgivable loan program may not solve all of Napa County’s child care challenges.

Parents have called child care a “second mortgage,” Upfront consultant Dana Levin Robinson said. They are paying about $1,191 a month for full-time toddler child care and $1,318 a month for full-time infant child care.

On average, providers earn from $20 to $25 an hour. That is an unsustainable wage for Napa County’s high cost of living, the Upfront report said.

The Board of Supervisors also voted to spend $229,000 on an assessment and action plan addressing the needs of older adults. The work is to be done by Bischoff Consulting.

Collabria Care and the Area Agency on Agency made the proposal for the older adult studies, in partnership with the Healthy Aging Population Initiative, the Napa County Commission on Aging, the county Health and Human Services Agency and others.