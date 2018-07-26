Napa County voters returning their ballots by mail in the Nov. 6 election won’t have to worry about stamps.
The postage will be on the government. The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday supported the move, with the bill to county coffers expected to be about $25,000.
Voters will be spared both money and the worry of figuring out how many stamps are needed. In this past June 5 election, the postage came to 71 cents, but the amount wasn’t listed on envelopes printed before the cost was known.
Napa County’s move to stamp out the need for ballot envelope stamps proved popular with those in the audience.
“It’s an important step toward reducing barriers and assuring that voters have a streamlined and efficient way to cast their vote,” Michele Grupe of the Cope Family Center told supervisors.
Resident James Hinton agreed.
“This county has a lot of money coming in,” he said. “The price of an election is the price of an election.”
Napa County has been phasing out the traditional polling place for years. The June 5 election marked the completion of this transformation, with the county for the first time holding an all-vote-by-mail election.
Even though ballots went out by mail, voters had choices about how to return them. Forty-seven percent used the mail, 28 percent went to voter centers and 25 percent used drop boxes along streets and at other locations, officials said.
Registrar of Voters John Tuteur said paying postage for the Nov. 5 election would cost the county $75,000, if every registered voter voted and returned their ballot by mail. But every voter doesn’t vote and every voter doesn’t use the mail.
Given those factors, Tuteur came up with the $25,000 estimate.
Board of Supervisors Chair Brad Wagenknecht is among those who don’t like using the mailbox. He prefers dropping his ballot off at the Election Division office so he can see other voters.
“I’ve always enjoyed voting at a precinct,” he said.
Beyond November, the government will pay the postage for ballots returned by mail, no matter what the Board of Supervisors says.
That’s because Gov. Jerry Brown signed Assembly Bill 216 on July 18 requiring postage on vote-by-mail return envelopes to be prepaid. Tuteur said the law will be in effect for the March 2020 election - Napa County has no elections scheduled for 2019.
Given this law creates a state mandate, counties might be able to receive state reimbursement for the postage. That could cost the state as much as $5.5 million per election, said a bill analysis done for the state Legislature.
“Whether there will be any state funding is always a big question mark and we’ll worry about that when the time comes,” Tuteur said.