Napa County strategic plan

Here are some of the 83 action steps in the Napa County strategic plan:

- Develop standards and policies with neighboring jurisdictions to maximize the effective use of Nixle.

- Implement family early literacy programs through the Napa County library.

- Identify an entity within Napa County to address food insecurity in the areas of sustainability, access and emergency food.

- Support legislative and regional efforts to provide universal resilient broadband access throughout Napa County.

- Initiate conversations for working with the cities to streamline the development of housing on county-owned land.

- Propose to cities to coordinate and develop a regional approach to municipal watershed studies and monitoring.

- Evaluate local campaign finance reform options and increase public access to existing online campaign financing data.

- Support Napa Valley Transportation Authority’s autonomous vehicle bus pilot project in downtown Napa.

- Support the development of commuter rail.

- Improve tree preservation by adopting a separate ordinance increasing canopy protection and mitigation requirements throughout the unincorporated area.

- Convene a meeting to investigate the feasibility of a regionally integrated climate action plan.

- Improve public Wi-Fi access in all county buildings.

- Implement open data portals to allow the public to access and interpret county government information directly.

- Work with the cities to align collective strategic goals and actions.