Napa County to tackle wine country growth issues in COVID-19 world

Permitting is an essential activity, he said.

“As the economy begins to reopen again, it is important that we provide timely consideration of pending projects,” Morrison said. “At the same time, we also need to look at whether proposals are designed to meet current and future challenges.”

The commission will be conducting its business with all five members in place.

Hansen resigned from the commission as of Feb. 19. Supervisor Belia Ramos was tasked with nominating a new representative on behalf of the 5th supervisor district, which includes American Canyon, the Coombsville area and part of the southeast city of Napa.

Dameron was the only person to apply for the post. The Board of Supervisors on May 5 voted unanimously to appoint her to the commission.

Dameron works for Guide Dogs for the Blind. In her application, she mentioned a housing shortage and lack of economic opportunity in the Bay Area and said Napa County land uses decisions will leave a lasting impact for decades.

“Preserving the Napa County we know and love while thoughtfully approving homes and businesses is arguably one of the most important roles at this time,” she wrote.