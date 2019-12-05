Napa County’s Office of Emergency Services will test its Mass Notification Systems from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
Testing will focus on the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system and the Nixle alerting system. During actual emergencies, these systems are used to provide information to residents and visitors. These systems are used in response to all hazards or emergencies where immediate action from the public is necessary.
The WEA system is similar to the Amber Alert system in which cell phone users will hear a loud tone on their phones along with receiving a text message that will state the following: “Emergency Alert TEST message. Go to www.readynapacounty.org/IPAWS for feedback. No other action needed.”
This message will be sent to all cell phones within the communities of Aetna Springs, Pope Valley, and Angwin on Dec. 11 from 1-2 p.m. No registration is required for this test.
Nixle subscribers will also receive the same test message. Nixle is a free emergency notification service that provides alerting authorities within Napa County with the ability to notify residents and businesses by text message and emails regarding time-sensitive, geographically specific emergency notifications.
Napa County OES requests that anyone receiving the test message to click on the link provided and fill out the brief survey. Doing so will help Napa County OES improve its Mass Notification Systems.
For more information including Frequently Asked Questions visit: www.readynapacounty.org/IPAWS.