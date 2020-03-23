You are the owner of this article.
Napa County to track recent activities of first two coronavirus patients

Napa County officials will pore into the travels, personal contacts and activities – even down to restaurant visits – of its first two residents known to have contracted the novel coronavirus.

To help determine how widely the COVID-19 virus may spread, a “contact tracing” team of about eight staff members with the county Health and Human Services agency will look into the recent history of a Napa resident and St. Helena resident who both tested positive for the pathogen, county Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio announced Monday morning in a radio interview on KVON-AM.

The county announced the infections Sunday, making Napa the last of nine Bay Area counties to report cases of the disease, although an acute nationwide shortage of testing kits has obscured the full impact of the coronavirus epidemic in the U.S.

Speaking on “Wine Country Live with Barry Martin,” Relucio urged listeners to stick to the state and county stay-home orders that have largely frozen daily life since Friday morning, calling such wide-ranging social distancing the only way to limit sicknesses and deaths in the absence of a vaccine or adequate testing supplies.

“My hope is that seeing a couple of cases here will make it real for people,” she said during the 37-minute interview.

Relucio declined to identify Napa County's two known coronavirus patients, but said both appear to have contracted the pathogen outside its borders – one as a law enforcement officer working in another county, and the other while traveling to another state. (County officials, announcing the cases on Sunday, said there do not appear to be personal connections between the two patients.)

Contact tracing covers the period from the day before a patient first showed symptoms of COVID-19 to 14 days after, and involves learning what personal contacts the person has at home, at work and in daily life, according to Relucio.

“We look at where they work, where they had appointments elsewhere, where they went out to eat – we even try to figure out where they sat,” she said on KVON. “You find a lot more people who might have become exposed as you keep on looking.”

Health officials must cast a wide net in tracking a carrier's whereabouts because of the virus' highly contagious nature and its ability to survive on various surfaces for as long as three days without frequent sanitizing, Relucio added.

Social distancing, Relucio declared, remains crucial to slowing the coronavirus onslaught because a vaccine remains months away and because protective gear for first responders – face masks, eye shields and gowns – are in critically short supply, as are the test kits to detect COVID-19.

While Napa County opened a drive-through testing center last week and has evaluated 92 people thus far, testing is being limited to people with pre-existing health conditions and those at higher risk due to their jobs, such as first responders, correctional workers and group-home staff.

Relucio also cautioned Napans to brace themselves for health care services to be stretched to the limit if the coronavirus pandemic leads to the kind of surge in illnesses that has nearly exhausted medical and protective supplies in New York and other cities. While local hospitals can create temporary off-site facilities to increase capacity, they still would face a shortage not only of protective equipment but also of ventilators to keep the sickest patients alive

“This virus is different; it's more infectious. I don't know how it's going to look,” Relucio said toward the end of the radio interview. “All I know is that we have to flatten the curve and make sure we don't overwhelm our health care system.”

Most Napans under the weather are far more likely to be suffering from influenza, colds or seasonal allergies than COVID-19, and those who are not in a high-risk group should isolate themselves, rest and drink fluids, Relucio said.

As stay-home orders issued by Napa County and California entered a fourth day, Relucio urged residents to take the directive seriously even when seeking a fresh-air respite, warning that outdoor crowding is just as likely to spread the disease as indoor gatherings. “I saw people in the park who were definitely not a 6-foot distance from each other,” she said.

The plea to limit recreational visits came as other Bay Area governments complained of people flocking to area parks and beaches in apparent violation of social distancing standards meant to curb the virus' spread. On Monday, Marin County ordered all its parks and preserves shuttered until further notice, and Sonoma County Regional Parks warned in an Instagram message it may close some or all of its parks and trails if crowding persists.

Later Monday morning, a Facebook post by St. Helena Police announced the closing of 11 city parks and all public restrooms, leaving only the city dog park open.

Calistoga park facilities except for the swimming pool remain open, but playgrounds are off limits. Yountville parks also are open, but courts and equipment are closed.

Napa County is hosting daily online briefings about the coronavirus situation at its Facebook page at 3 p.m. in English and 5 p.m. in Spanish.

Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

Dr. Karen Relucio

Relucio

 Register file photo

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

