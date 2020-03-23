Napa County to track recent activities of first two coronavirus patients

Contact tracing covers the period from the day before a patient first showed symptoms of COVID-19 to 14 days after, and involves learning what personal contacts the person has at home, at work and in daily life, according to Relucio.

“We look at where they work, where they had appointments elsewhere, where they went out to eat – we even try to figure out where they sat,” she said on KVON. “You find a lot more people who might have become exposed as you keep on looking.”

Health officials must cast a wide net in tracking a carrier's whereabouts because of the virus' highly contagious nature and its ability to survive on various surfaces for as long as three days without frequent sanitizing, Relucio added.

Social distancing, Relucio declared, remains crucial to slowing the coronavirus onslaught because a vaccine remains months away and because protective gear for first responders – face masks, eye shields and gowns – are in critically short supply, as are the test kits to detect COVID-19.

While Napa County opened a drive-through testing center last week and has evaluated 92 people thus far, testing is being limited to people with pre-existing health conditions and those at higher risk due to their jobs, such as first responders, correctional workers and group-home staff.