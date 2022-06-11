Napa County to weigh wildfire prevention without Measure L

Napa County claims it doesn’t have money to burn, but trying to keep mega-fires from burning the county comes with a price.

Wildfire prevention will be in the spotlight when the 2022-23 county budget session begins on Monday. The county will decide how much to spend on what has become a high-profile issue following the mega-fires of 2017 and 2020.

Measure L was to create a quarter-cent sales tax to raise $10 million annually for wildfire prevention. The June 7 election early results show it has 58% of the vote, well short of the 66.6% needed to win.

The county faces what Board of Supervisors Chairperson Ryan Gregory said are hard budget choices.

“Really, what Measure L was about was not taking money from other areas the money could go to,” he said, mentioning such competing needs as mental health and pension liability.

Napa Communities Firewise Foundation has a five-year, $42 million fuel reduction plan. This year calls for almost $10 million in projects, ranging from fuel breaks near rural communities such as Angwin to near the cities of Napa and American Canyon.

Christopher Thompson of Napa Firewise was uncertain Thursday what happens without Measure L.

“We haven’t regrouped together and talked about how to move forward just yet,” he said. “We’re going to need money; there’s no question about it.”

The question is how much the county will give.

If the county provides, say, $3 million, that is better than nothing, Thompson said. But less work would be done on the fuel reduction plan. Plus, in the future, money will be needed to maintain fuel reduction work already done, he said.

A county report released Thursday suggests spending $5.4 million in general fund money for the fuel reduction plan.

Napa Firewise has received Cal Fire grants, such as $5.8 million in September 2021 to reduce fuels across 1,800 acres. But, Thompson said, Cal Fire doesn’t give the competitive grants to the same counties all the time and can't be counted on as a steady funding source.

County Fire Chief Jason Martin pointed to the recent Old Fire as an example of how fuel breaks can help control wildfires. The Old Fire started on May 31 in the hills northeast of the city of Napa and burned 570 acres, spurring evacuations but damaging no homes.

A new fuel break in the Soda Canyon area helped firefighters with ingress and egress and to control the fire, Martin explained.

“Those are the success stories and that’s why we’re doing so much fuel mitigation around our community,” he said.

Another issue is whether the county should lease an early wildfire detection system.

Napa County for several months last year leased a system by Illuminated Technologies. Three so-called IQ cameras were constantly monitored and had such features as sensors that can detect fires before smoke is visible.

At the June 7 Board of Supervisors meeting, the issue of having an early fire detection system for this year came up. Vintner Charles Wagner of Caymus Vineyards urged the county to reup with Illumination Technologies.

“Fire season is upon us,” Wagner said. “The Old Fire came up last week. It just seems like we’re going to have more of that, and it’s really putting the fear of God in all of us.”

One speaker said spending money on an early detection system makes economic sense. He pointed out Napa County’s agricultural production for 2021 was $745 million. But it was $465 million in 2020, when the LNU Lightning Complex fires and Glass Fire hit.

Jorge Hernandez of Illumination Technologies said early detection can be the difference between putting a fire out with a fire truck or with an army of people and airplanes.

But Martin saw a choice facing the county. It would take 12 cameras to cover the county and the service costs $6,000 a month per camera. That’s money that could be used to manage fuels.

“The camera idea is fantastic,” Martin said. “It’s just another tool. It’s not the silver bullet for our community.”

All of this will begin to play out next week at budget sessions amid a wildfire season that, as the Old Fire demonstrated, has already started.

