Napa County teeters on verge of COVID-19 shutdown

Napans have at least one more weekend to get a haircut, eat outdoors at a restaurant and shop without worrying about a line in front of the retail stores.
The county as of Friday tottered on the brink of a state-mandated COVID-19 stay-at-home order that would last at least three weeks. But it didn’t cross the line.
The state-at-home order for the Bay Area — including Napa County — will take effect when and if the region’s intensive care unit capacity dips below 15%. The capacity as of Friday was 16.7%, down from about 25% on Monday.
“It could be imminent, given how close it is,” Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, said on Friday.
The state will continue monitoring the situation over the weekend. Once the state declares a region is under the stay-at-home order, the order takes effect the next day at 11:59 p.m.
Dodging the stay-at-home order for another day didn’t spare the county from another record-breaking, brutal COVID-19 week statistically. Relucio said the county is seeing the results of Thanksgiving gatherings.
“We started on Dec. 1, but it accelerated over the last week,” she said.
The county reported 629 new cases since Monday, breaking last week’s record of 385 cases and pushing the county’s confirmed cases since March above 4,000. Four COVID-19-related deaths for the week also set a record.
Twenty-four people were hospitalized as of Friday for COVID-19, the highest number in months and seven more than on Monday. The county for the first time reported the percentage of local ICU beds available, which as of Friday stood at 17%.
Among patients who could be interviewed, 40% of the new cases resulted from community contact. Twenty-four percent resulted from gatherings or travel with friends and extended family largely associated with the Thanksgiving holiday, the county reported.
New cases split evenly between males and females with an average age of 38. People in their 20 and 30s comprised 41% of the cases. Forty-eight percent identified as Hispanic/Lantinx, the county reported.
It remains to be seen whether a state-at-home order would make a difference, if and when the order kicks in.
“That’s what the hope it is, it reduces movement and mixing,” Relucio said. “But it really does depend on compliance and enforcement of the stay-at-home order.”
The stay-at-home order would close hair salons and wineries. Restaurants would be limited to take-out and delivery. Stores would be limited to 20% capacity and grocery-only stores to 35%.
Schools already open to in-person learning could remain so. Worship services could be held outdoors. People would be told to remain at home as much as possible and avoid mixing with other households.
Six Bay Area counties have decided to voluntarily impose the stay-at-home order ahead of the 15% state trigger. They are Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara and San Francisco counties, with neighboring Sonoma County on Friday deciding to join the list.
“Napa County follows the state order,” Relucio told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. “We do not have a local order enforced that makes us more strict or makes us move ahead faster than what the state is doing.”
Still, she said, businesses and residents should prepare for the state-mandated stay-at-home order likely to come.
