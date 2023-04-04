Alert Napa County may become an answer for residents who think they receive too many non-emergency Nixle pings that are of little interest to them.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Nixle is the alert system used by Napa County since 2009. About 227,000 subscribers get text messages and emails on everything from evacuations due to life-threatening wildfires to notices that the Silverado Trail will be closed for a marathon.

Now, Napa County is transitioning from Nixle Alerts to Alert Napa County.

“No worries to those of you who currently subscribe via the Nixle platform,” county Emergency Services Officer Kendra Bowyer said. “You’ll still receive notifications the same way you always have.”

But residents who create an account with Alert Napa Valley will have more options to customize notifications.

For example, they can better avoid receiving non-emergency messages that have nothing to do with their particular area of the county. They can avoid receiving routine messages during preset "quiet hours," county officials said.

“Countywide notifications you will not be able opt out of,” said county Emergency Services Officer Brieanna Jones. “Examples include evacuation warnings, evacuation orders and weather, traffic and health advisories that affect the entire county.”

Alert Napa County's customizing options will hopefully ease “message fatigue,” she said.

The new system will be powered by Everbridge. To sign up, people will download the Everbridge mobile app and create a member profile.

Alert Napa County should burst into the public consciousness at 10 a.m. Monday, when a countywide mass notification is scheduled to take place for Nixle users. The message is to include a link of where to register for an Alert Napa Valley member account and a link to download the Everbridge app.

“The hope for Alert Napa County is that residents can customize their member accounts to suit their lifestyles,” Jones said.

On average, Napa County posts 377 Nixle alerts a year. Of those, 22% are usually alerts for imminent life-and-safety concerns; 70% are advisories for time-sensitive information, such as visible smoke not being from a county fire; and 8% are community messages, such as preplanned road closures for parades and special events.

Bowyer and Jones made a presentation to the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday on Alert Napa County. Supervisors had questions.

Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza asked if the cities are also taking advantage of the Everbridge platform, given they also send out Nixle alerts.

“All municipalities are involved in this,” Jones said.

Supervisor Anne Cottrell, noting privacy concerns, asked if information that residents give to Everbridge for their accounts will be available to a third party. Jones said the information will be only for Alert Napa County.

Napa County had 1,871 subscribers for Nixle one year after debuting its alert system in 2009. Numbers shot up in particular after the October 2017 wildfires, to the point that the system today has 227,750 subscribers, even though the county only has about 140,000 residents.

PHOTOS: ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival returns to Napa Valley College