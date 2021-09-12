Napa County transportation leaders to mull Measure T changes

“They can try that,” Gray said on Thursday. “I can tell you the Taxpayers will oppose it.”

A primary reason to look at changing Measure T is the possibility of bonding off of future revenues, an NVTA report said.

As it stands now, local jurisdictions often bank Measure T revenues until they have enough money for a particular project. The interest earned by saving the money falls behind inflation and rising construction costs, the report said.

“The money trickles in and it’s basically filling a funding gap, but it’s not making a meaningful difference in our ability to improve the roadways,” Miller said.

Bonding, or borrowing against the promise of future tax collections, would allow funds to be used when needed, which would reduce the long-term costs of rehabilitating roads and would improve pavement condition, the NVTA report said. Jurisdictions could do large paving projects.

Gray said the idea of bonding came up for the original Measure T in 2012 and the Taxpayers Association opposed it. Other examples of bonding in Napa County have resulted in taxpayers paying more in the long run to cover interest, he said.