Napa County tries a second time on business reopenings

Newsom at his Monday COVID-19 press conference said if trends hold, even more sectors of the economy could reopen in coming weeks, perhaps statewide and not just with regional variances, he said.

"This includes, for example, getting a haircut, which is very meaningful," Newsom said.

But for now, hair salons and barber shops will remain closed in Napa County and across the state.

Newsom also talked about professional sports possibly reopening in coming weeks, but without audiences. One thing that will hold the state back is if it moves too quickly and people are no longer practicing the social distancing that has brought things so far along, he warned.

During public comments at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, a resident by phone asked what she can do at her own home under the county and state stay-at-home orders. She asked if she can use her pool and have people over to her house to visit, something she said she could do more safely for COVID-19 spread than people visiting Target.

People can use their private pools, Relucio said.