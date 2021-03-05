Napa County tries to find Staglin winery visitor balance

Staglin Family Vineyard asked to quadruple visitation, a group of rural neighbors pleaded for far less and the Napa County Planning Commission came up with a number somewhere in-between.

Whether commissioners satisfied anyone with their Wednesday decision remains to be seen. Neither the attorneys representing the Staglins nor the neighborhood group could be reached afterward for comment.

Once again, the issue involved a winery along a narrow, rural, dead-end road that also has homes, in this case, Bella Oaks Lane.

Garen Staglin during the meeting talked about why his Napa Valley winery near Rutherford needs more visitors. He talked of the Staglins’ commitment to the environment, to making estate wine, to the community, to keeping the winery within the family for future generations.

“In order for us to be able to honor all those commitments, however, we have to be able to sell wine,” Staglin said. “It doesn’t sell itself.”

His daughter, winery president Shannon Staglin also emphasized that point.

“The connection to the client in-person is so important to the foundation and success of our family business,” she said.