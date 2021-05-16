 Skip to main content
Napa County Undersheriff Jon Crawford to run for sheriff in 2022

Napa County Undersheriff Jon Crawford, shown during a 2018 news conference, has declared his candidacy for county sheriff in the 2022 election.

 Register file photo

Undersheriff Jon Crawford, the No. 2 leader in the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, will run for the top position in the 2022 election.

Crawford, who has led day-to-day operations in Napa County’s law enforcement agency for three years, is seeking to succeed Sheriff John Robertson, whose retirement was announced in a news release confirming Crawford’s candidacy.

“I was raised in Napa County and have been honored to serve my community for over two decades,” Crawford said in his statement, which was released Friday. “The past several years have been trying times for all of us. Fires, the pandemic, drought, rising crime, and a national reckoning on race have all made clear the need for steady, competent leadership in law enforcement.

“The Sheriff’s Office enjoys a great relationship with the community that we serve, and I intend to work tirelessly to strengthen that relationship in the future. I look forward to running for Sheriff and tackling the tough issues our county faces.”

A Napa County native who attended Justin-Siena High School and Chico State University, Crawford served as a Shasta County sheriff’s deputy and Chico State campus police officer before joining the Napa County Sheriff’s Office in 1998. Over more than two decades, he oversaw the department’s Community Services Bureau, Investigations Bureau, and Yountville branch.

Crawford’s announcement included endorsements from Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley and from Jill Techel, who served as Napa city mayor for nearly 16 years before retiring in December.

Sheriff Robertson has served in the department’s top post since the Napa County Board of Supervisors appointed him in April 2012, when he was undersheriff. He won a full four-term in the 2014 primary over his former undersheriff, Brian Banducci, then won a second term unopposed in 2018.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

