Napa County Undersheriff Jon Crawford to run for sheriff in 2022

Undersheriff Jon Crawford, the No. 2 leader in the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, will run for the top position in the 2022 election.

Crawford, who has led day-to-day operations in Napa County’s law enforcement agency for three years, is seeking to succeed Sheriff John Robertson, whose retirement was announced in a news release confirming Crawford’s candidacy.

“I was raised in Napa County and have been honored to serve my community for over two decades,” Crawford said in his statement, which was released Friday. “The past several years have been trying times for all of us. Fires, the pandemic, drought, rising crime, and a national reckoning on race have all made clear the need for steady, competent leadership in law enforcement.

“The Sheriff’s Office enjoys a great relationship with the community that we serve, and I intend to work tirelessly to strengthen that relationship in the future. I look forward to running for Sheriff and tackling the tough issues our county faces.”