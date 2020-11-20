Napa County unemployment dips, yet remains historically high

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 6.6% in October, down from a revised 7.5% in September, and above the year-ago estimate of 2.4%, the state Employment Development Department reported on Friday.

This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 9% for California and 6.6% for the nation for October.

Napa County had 73,500 workers in its labor force in October, compared to 75,600 one year ago.

An estimated 4,900 locals were jobless in October, compared to 1,800 one year ago.

From September to October, however, a number of job categories saw increases in jobs including leisure and hospitality, wholesale trade, education and health services, and retail jobs.

Napa County had the 17th lowest unemployment rate in the state. Solano County ranked 41st and Sonoma County ranked 9th.

