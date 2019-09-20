The unemployment rate in the Napa County was 2.7 percent in August, down from a revised 3.0 percent in July, and below the year-ago estimate of 2.8 percent. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.2 percent for California and 3.8 percent for the nation during the same period. The data was reported by the state Employment Development Department on Friday morning.
There were 2,000 unemployed workers in Napa County August, compared to 2,100 one year ago. The total workforce in August numbered 75,300, compared to 75,200 a year ago.
Napa County job categories with the highest increases in August included transportation, warehousing and utilities, food service and drinking places and farming.
Job categories with decreases included administrative/support/waste services, health care and social assistance and local government education.
Employers with the most job ads in August included: Allied Universal, Adventist Healthcare, Queen of the Valley Medical Center, state of California, The Estate Yountville, Hotel Villagio, Silverado Resort and Spa, Marriott, the Culinary Institute of America, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts.
Occupations with the most jobs included: retail salespersons, security guards, first-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers, registered nurses, cooks, restaurant, waiters and waitresses, first-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers, maids and housekeeping cleaners, first-line supervisors of retail sales workers and cashiers.
Napa County had the fifth lowest unemployment rate in the state in August. San Mateo county had the lowest: 2.1 percent. Sonoma County’s rate was 2.7 percent, Solano County’s rate was 3.8 percent and Lake County’s rate was 4.5 percent.