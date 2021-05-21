 Skip to main content
Napa County unemployment drops dramatically from a year ago

Napa County unemployment drops dramatically from a year ago

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 6.3% in April, down from a revised 6.5% in March and below the year-ago estimate of 17.8%.

This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 8.1% for California and 5.7% for the nation during the same period, said the state Employment Development Department on Friday.

Farm, construction, retail, and leisure and hospitality jobs all saw significant gains year-over-year. According to the EDD, the number of leisure and hospitality jobs rose from 4,600 positions to 9,900.

There were 11,800 workers unemployed one year ago, compared to 4,200 now, said the report.

Napa County had the 17th lowest unemployment rate in the state. Solano County was ranked 33rd and Sonoma County 7th.

