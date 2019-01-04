The unemployment rate in Napa County was 2.7 percent in November, up from a revised 2.6 percent in October, and below the year-ago estimate of 3.4 percent.
This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.9 percent for California and 3.5 percent for the nation in November.
The number of people looking for jobs in Napa County dropped 16.7 percent. There were 2,400 job seekers in November 2017 and 2,000 in November 2018.
Construction jobs rose 9.3 percent, financial activities jobs 4.5 percent and food services and drinking places jobs 5.6 percent.
At the same time, nondurable goods manufacturing jobs declined 7 percent, beverage and tobacco manufacturing jobs 5.5 percent and retail trade jobs 4.4 percent.
Local employers with the most job ads included Adventist Healthcare, Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Allied Universal, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Napa Valley Unified School District, Meritage Resort and Spa, Silverado Resort and Spa, the Culinary Institute of America, the Estate Yountville and Las Alcobas.
Napa had the sixth lowest unemployment rate in the state. Solano County ranked 18th and Sonoma County ranked 5th.