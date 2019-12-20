{{featured_button_text}}
EDD logo

The unemployment rate in the Napa County was 2.6 percent in November, up from a revised 2.3 percent in October, and unchanged the year-ago estimate of 2.6 percent.

This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.7 percent for California and 3.3 percent for the nation during the same period, the California Employment Development Department reported. 

There were an estimated 1,900 unemployed workers in Napa County in November, the same number as a year before. During the same time period, the number of workers in the labor force increased slightly from 73,500 to 73,600 people.

Farm jobs, wholesale trade and food service and drinking places jobs in Napa County increased year-over-year. Construction and transportation, warehousing and utilities jobs decreased.

Napa County employers with the most job ads included: Adventist Healthcare, Allied Universal, the state of California , Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Constellation Brands, St. Helena Hospital, Carneros Resort & Spa, Marriott, the Culinary Institute of America and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts.

Napa County had the eighth lowest unemployment rate in the state, said the EDD.

Most-read Napa County business stories of 2019

These 10 Napa County business stories garnered the most page views on the Napa Valley Register website and were most popular with our online readers in 2019.

No. 8: MO's Hot Dogs makes debut in Napa

No. 8: MO's Hot Dogs makes debut in Napa

  • Updated

July 16, 2019: What’s more fun than owning your own hot dog shop? Pretty much nothing, according to Martin Olsen, owner of MO’s Hot Dogs. Olse…

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.