The unemployment rate in the Napa County was 2.8 percent in June 2019, up from a revised 2.3 percent in May 2019, and below the year-ago estimate of 2.9 percent, reported the Employment Development Department (EDD) on Friday.
In May, Napa County’s jobless rate had dipped to a 29-year low.
June’s Napa County jobless rate compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.1 percent for California and 3.8 percent for the nation during the same period.
An estimated 2,100 locals were unemployed in June, compared to 2,200 one year ago.
Employers with the most job ads in June included: Adventist HealthCare, State of California, Allied Universal, Queen of The Valley Medical Center, Silverado Resort and Spa, St. Helena Hospital, Wyndham Hotels And Resorts, Carneros Resort & Spa, Constellation Brands Inc. and The Culinary Institute of America.