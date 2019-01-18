The unemployment rate in the Napa County was 3.3 percent in December of 2018, up from a revised 2.7 percent in November of 2018, and below the year-ago estimate of 3.7 percent, the Employment Development Department reported on Friday.
This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.1 percent for California and 3.7 percent for the nation during the same period.
The number of people looking for jobs in Napa County dropped 7.7 percent year-over-year. There were 2,600 job seekers in December of 2017 and 2,400 in December of 2018.
At the same time, the total labor force in Napa County grew year-over-year, from 70,900 to 71,500.
Napa County construction jobs rose 7.1 percent, administrative and support and waste services jobs rose 6.8 percent and food service and drinking places jobs 5.6 percent.
At the same time, county government jobs declined 6.3 percent, nondurable goods jobs dropped 5.5 percent and transportation, warehousing and utilities jobs 5.3 percent in Napa County.
As of December, Napa has the 12th lowest unemployment rate in the state. Solano County ranked 5th and Sonoma County ranked 19th.