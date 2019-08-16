The unemployment rate in Napa County was 3 percent in July, up from a revised 2.8 percent in June, and above the year-ago estimate of 2.9 percent, the state Employment Development Department reported on Friday.
This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.4 percent for California and 4 percent for the nation during the same period.
There were 75,700 workers in the county in July, compared to 76,200 one year ago. A total of 2,300 were counted as unemployed, compared to 2,200 a year ago.
Napa County employers with the most job ads included: State of California, Adventist Healthcare, Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Wyndham Hotel Group, Allied Universal, Napa Valley Unified, Carneros Resort & Spa, Silverado Resort and Spa, St. Helena Hospital and Constellation Brands Inc.
In July, Napa had the fifth lowest unemployment rate in the state. San Mateo County had the lowest rate: 2.3 percent.