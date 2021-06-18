 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County unemployment rate continues to fall
alert

Napa County unemployment rate continues to fall

{{featured_button_text}}
A Napa help wanted sign

A help wanted sign as seen in Napa. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

The Napa County economy continues to see signs of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts.

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 5.5% in May 2021, down from a revised 6.2% in April 2021, and below the year-ago estimate of 15.2%, according to a news release on Friday from the California Employment Development Department.

This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 7.5% for California and 5.5% for the nation during the same period.

Service providing, professional and business services jobs and leisure and hospitality jobs in Napa County all saw significant gains year-over-year. For example, the number of leisure and hospitality jobs in May rose from 5,500 positions to 12,100—a 120% increase.

There were 10,400 Napa County workers unemployed one year ago, compared to 4,000 now, said the EDD report.

In May, Napa County had the 13th lowest unemployment rate in the state. Marin County had the lowest. Solano County was ranked 38th and Sonoma County 8th.

Check out highlights from graduations held at Napa Valley College and Justin-Siena, New Technology, American Canyon, St. Helena, Calistoga, Napa and Vintage high schools.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Body camera shows violence against cops on Jan. 6

Pop the cork on Napa Valley wine!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News