Napa County unemployment rate continues to fall

The Napa County economy continues to see signs of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts.
The unemployment rate in Napa County was 5.5% in May 2021, down from a revised 6.2% in April 2021, and below the year-ago estimate of 15.2%, according to a news release on Friday from the California Employment Development Department.
This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 7.5% for California and 5.5% for the nation during the same period.
Service providing, professional and business services jobs and leisure and hospitality jobs in Napa County all saw significant gains year-over-year. For example, the number of leisure and hospitality jobs in May rose from 5,500 positions to 12,100—a 120% increase.
There were 10,400 Napa County workers unemployed one year ago, compared to 4,000 now, said the EDD report.
In May, Napa County had the 13th lowest unemployment rate in the state. Marin County had the lowest. Solano County was ranked 38th and Sonoma County 8th.
