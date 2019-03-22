The unemployment rate in the Napa County was 3.4 percent in February, down from a revised 4 percent in January and unchanged from the year-ago estimate of 3.4 percent.
This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.4 percent for California and 4.1 percent for the nation during the same period, the Employment Development Department reported on Friday.
In February, an estimated 2,500 locals were jobless, the same number as the year before.
At the same time, the number of workers in Napa County rose slightly, from 74,000 in February 2018 to 74,700 this February.
More jobs were added in the farm, construction and beverage manufacturing industries in Napa County.
Industries that saw slight job decreases in February included information, government and professional and business services jobs.
Napa County has the ninth lowest unemployment rate in the state.