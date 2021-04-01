 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County unemployment rate drops, but is more than double last February's rate

Napa County unemployment rate drops, but is more than double last February's rate

{{featured_button_text}}
EDD
Dreamstime

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 7.1% in February, down from a revised 8.8% in January, but far above the year-ago estimate of 3.2% before the pandemic hit.

This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 8.4% for California and 6.6% for the nation during the same period, according to the Employment Development Department (EDD).

The number of people looking for jobs in Napa County stood at 4,900, compared to a year ago when the number was 2,300.

Job categories with the largest declines included beverage manufacturing and leisure and hospitality.

Only one job category actually saw an increase year-over-year: retail trade jobs. The number of retail jobs in Napa County rose from 6,500 to 6,800.

Napa had the 18th lowest unemployment rate in the state, said the EDD.

Solano County’s jobless rate was 8.1% and Sonoma County’s rate was 6.4%.

WATCH NOW: GO BEHIND THE SCENES AT SIX FLAGS IN VALLEJO

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo is now open for both rides and animal fun. Go behind the scenes to take a look at some animal residents and others.

SEE THE WEEK IN CARTOONS

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News