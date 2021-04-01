Napa County unemployment rate drops, but is more than double last February's rate

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 7.1% in February, down from a revised 8.8% in January, but far above the year-ago estimate of 3.2% before the pandemic hit.
This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 8.4% for California and 6.6% for the nation during the same period, according to the Employment Development Department (EDD).
The number of people looking for jobs in Napa County stood at 4,900, compared to a year ago when the number was 2,300.
Job categories with the largest declines included beverage manufacturing and leisure and hospitality.
Only one job category actually saw an increase year-over-year: retail trade jobs. The number of retail jobs in Napa County rose from 6,500 to 6,800.
Napa had the 18th lowest unemployment rate in the state, said the EDD.
Solano County’s jobless rate was 8.1% and Sonoma County’s rate was 6.4%.
