The unemployment rate in Napa County was 2.6 percent in October, up from a revised 2.5 percent in September, and below the year-ago estimate of 3.1 percent.
This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4 percent for California and 3.5 percent for the nation in October.
Napa County construction jobs rose 9.3 percent year-over-year, leisure and hospitality jobs 3.8 percent and food service and drinking places jobs 5.6 percent.
At the same time, local manufacturing jobs dropped 5.8 percent, transportation, warehouse and utilities jobs 5 percent and county government jobs 6.3 percent.
Employers with the most job ads in Napa County were: St. Joseph Health, Marriott, Allied Universal, Auberge du Soleil, Napa Valley Unified School District, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Robert Half International, Meritage Resort and Spa, Silverado Resort and Spa and Interstate Hotels & Resorts.
Napa County currently has the sixth lowest unemployment rate in the state. Solano County has the 19th lowest and Sonoma County the fourth lowest.