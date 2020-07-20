You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Napa County unemployment rate ticks down, yet still remains historically high
alert

Napa County unemployment rate ticks down, yet still remains historically high

{{featured_button_text}}
edd-logo-2-Color.jpg

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to pummel the Napa County labor market, although jobless numbers have eased a small amount from a 30-year high of 15.9% in April.

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 12.5% in June, down from a revised 14.5% in May, and far above the year-ago estimate of 2.8%, the state Employment Development Department reported on Friday.

This compares with an unadjusted June unemployment rate of 15.1% for California and 11.2% for the nation during the same period.

An estimated 9,200 locals were jobless in June, compared to 2,100 just a year ago. That’s a 338% increase in just 12 months.

Farm jobs dropped 26.9% — from 6,700 one year ago to 4,900. Transportation, warehousing and utilities jobs dropped 22.7%— from 2,200 to 1,700. Food service and drinking jobs dropped 32.9% — from 7,900 to 5,300. An estimated 600 education jobs were lost in Napa County. 

Napa County had the 20th lowest unemployment rate in the state in June. Tiny Lassen County, with just 8,850 workers, had the lowest rate: 9.5%.

Watch now: Napa Chamber of Commerce launches community assist campaign

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Napa Library reopens following coronavirus pandemic closure

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News