Napa County unemployment rate ticks down, yet still remains historically high

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to pummel the Napa County labor market, although jobless numbers have eased a small amount from a 30-year high of 15.9% in April.

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 12.5% in June, down from a revised 14.5% in May, and far above the year-ago estimate of 2.8%, the state Employment Development Department reported on Friday.

This compares with an unadjusted June unemployment rate of 15.1% for California and 11.2% for the nation during the same period.

An estimated 9,200 locals were jobless in June, compared to 2,100 just a year ago. That’s a 338% increase in just 12 months.

Farm jobs dropped 26.9% — from 6,700 one year ago to 4,900. Transportation, warehousing and utilities jobs dropped 22.7%— from 2,200 to 1,700. Food service and drinking jobs dropped 32.9% — from 7,900 to 5,300. An estimated 600 education jobs were lost in Napa County.

Napa County had the 20th lowest unemployment rate in the state in June. Tiny Lassen County, with just 8,850 workers, had the lowest rate: 9.5%.

