The unemployment rate in the Napa County was 3.5 percent in March, up from a revised 3.4 percent in February, and above the year-ago estimate of 3.2 percent, officials report.
This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.6 percent for California and 3.9 percent for the nation in March.
County-wide, there were 2,400 unemployed locals one year ago, compared to 2,600 this March, according to the state Employment Development Department.
At the same time, the labor force rose from 73,800 workers to 74,400.
Napa County farm jobs rose 10.2 percent year-over-year, construction jobs rose 8.9 percent and beverage manufacturing rose 7.8 percent. City and information jobs declined.
Napa County had the 9th lowest unemployment rate in the state. San Mateo County had the lowest rate, at 2.4 percent. Sonoma County was ranked 6th, Solano County 21st and Lake County 31st.