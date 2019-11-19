The unemployment rate in the Napa County was 2.3 percent in October. That's a slight increase from a rate of 2.2 percent in September, which was an all-time low, and below the year-ago estimate of 2.5 percent.
This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.7 percent for California and 3.3 percent for the nation during the same period.
In October, local employers with the most job ads included Adventist Healthcare, Allied Universal, Queen of The Valley Medical Center, state of California, the Estate Yountville, Hotel Villagio, Marriott, Constellation Brands, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Carneros Resort & Spa.
Napa County occupations with the most job ads included retail salespersons, security guards, first-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers, first-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers, registered nurses, maids and housekeeping cleaners, first-line supervisors of retail sales workers, restaurant cooks, waiters and waitresses and customer service representatives.