Propane 'bird' cannons

Possible propane cannon standards

- Devices are to be used only for bird species that are causing crop damage in commercial agriculture.

- Crop damage from birds should be identified and monitored.

- Devices should be used with onsite supervision and in conjunction with other bird control techniques.

- Devices shall not be used on agricultural lands until fruit and berries begin to change color.

- Devices shall be used only during daylight hours, between the hours of sunrise to sunset.

- Devices shall be positioned a minimum of 500 feet from non-user residences, with the cannon or speaker box pointed away from the residences. Buffering devices such as hay bales shall be used when feasible.

- When possible, devices should be moved every three to five days so birds do not get habituated to sound and location.