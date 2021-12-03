Napa County unveils groundwater strategy

Napa County has a draft plan to keep the groundwater that nourishes wine country vineyards and Napa River aquatic life from ever being over-pumped — but is it good enough?

That’s what county supervisors will discuss on Tuesday. They will meet as the county’s Groundwater Sustainability Agency.

A group of 25 locals from various backgrounds and interests spent more than a year providing input on the Napa Valley subbasin draft plan. This Groundwater Sustainability Plan Advisory Committee endorsed the state-required plan on Nov. 16.

The draft plan’s stated goal is “to provide a detailed road map for the Napa Valley subbasin to achieve and maintain long-term sustainability.”

That means keeping well users from pumping so much water that wells go dry, the aquifer is depleted, land sinks, and wildlife is affected as waterways go dry.

The state, while requiring the plan, didn't say any of this is happening in Napa Valley due to over-pumping. The county has maintained that its groundwater is being managed sustainably.

Advisory committee members gave opinions on the draft groundwater plan before endorsing it.

“We’re here to protect our groundwater resources….we need to do all we can to protect it,” vintner Beth Milliken said. “Is this plan perfect? Of course, it’s not. There is no perfect. But it is a very good start.”

Garrett Buckland of Premiere Viticultural Services called the plan “fantastic." Noting he will have to implement the steps in vineyards, he said he believes the goals are workable and that the wine industry can do a good job at meeting them.

“This doesn’t solve everything, doesn’t give us every puzzle piece, but puts a lot of pieces together for a foundation,” St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said.

But some members said the plan was missing critical pieces needed to protect the environment. Groundwater can feed the Napa River and streams during the hot, dry months, creating pools for fish and other aquatic life.

“The bottom line for me on this plan, though, is there’s nothing that talks about the environment, and there’s nothing that talks about that’s precluding increasing development,” Angwin resident Mike Hackett said.

Amber Manfree, a Soda Canyon resident with a doctorate in geography, supported many pieces of the plan. But she had concerns, such as whether it used climate change models that are outdated and too optimistic.

“We’re just not in that world anymore,” she said.

Napa Valley agriculture, cities and rural residents used an average of 33,000-acre feet of water annually from 1988 to 2014, the draft plan said. Of this amount, 45% came from groundwater, 36% from surface water such as local reservoirs and 17% from the State Water Project, with the remainder from other sources.

From 2014-2019, water use averaged 32,000 acre-feet annually. Of this amount, 52% was groundwater, 23% surface water, 21% from the State Water Project and 4% recycled water.

The groundwater plan as required by California seeks to avoid six bad groundwater outcomes in the Napa Valley subbasin. Here they are, along with findings from the draft plan:

Chronic lowering of groundwater levels. Napa Valley levels are generally stable, with seasonal fluctuations and downward trends during droughts.

Reduction of groundwater storage. Napa Valley levels have been stable for decades, with decreases during dry years followed by recovery during wet years.

Seawater intrusion. Indications are this hasn’t occurred.

Degraded water quality. There are wells with naturally occurring constituents of concern at or above state minimum thresholds, such as arsenic. The county is to monitor if these constituents exceed the historic range.

Depletion of rivers and streams fed by groundwater. Rates of depletion have been stable since 1988. There is some uncertainty associated with quantifying the volume of depletion due to groundwater pumping.

Sinking land. There are no documented cases of subsidence or impacts to infrastructure.

The draft plan describes a range of possible actions, depending on the need to avoid "undesirable results." They range from intentionally flooding areas to recharge the aquifer to well-pumping restrictions.

Also, the advisory committee recommended that county supervisors create a technical workgroup to advise them on how to enact the Groundwater Sustainability Plan.

County Planning, Building, and Environmental Services Director David Morrison noted that the draft plan comes when the county is amid a deep, two-year drought.

“We're going to need it next year and the following year, now more than ever,” he told the advisory committee.

The plan is hardly light reading. Counting the appendices, it is about 5,000 pages and is often highly technical. However, an executive summary is 31 pages.

Napa County must submit an adopted Groundwater Sustainability Plan to the state Department of Water Resources by Jan. 31.

Go to https://bit.ly/3G6epmP to see the draft Napa Valley Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Plan.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the county administration building, 1195 Third St. in Napa. Supervisors are scheduled to discuss the draft groundwater plan at 1:45 p.m.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

