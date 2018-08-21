Benessere Vineyards is the latest winery to bring a dated county permit in line with what’s actually happening there in the 21st century.
The winery at 1010 Big Tree Road near St. Helena had a permit for 208 visitors annually with no tours and tastings approved by the county in 1979. In reality, it has averaged a few thousand visitors in recent years.
Benessere winery officials heard at a Napa Valley Vintners meeting a couple of years ago that reviewing old use permits is a good thing. They looked at the fine print of theirs and decided to do the update.
The current owners had assumed that, given their winery was established before the county’s 1990 Winery Definition Ordinance passed, the use permit did not limit visitation, the Benessere application said.
Planning commissioners welcomed the chance to reach a mutual understanding before a possible disagreement resulted in a codes violation.
“Thank you for bringing it to us before we came to you,” Commissioner Jeri Hansen said.
Benessere Vineyards successfully asked to increase wine production from 40,000 gallons annually to 44,000 gallons. It successfully asked to have a maximum of 17,360 visitors annually, including marketing events.
“Our goal is simply to optimize the 30 acres of vineyards that we have and the current production and winery footprint that we have,” winery General Manager Stephanie Grubbs said.
Planning Commission Chair Anne Cottrell said the sticking point for her was the number of visitors requested. She proposed requiring a certain percentage of them use shuttles and vans.
Benessere Vineyards can attempt to change customer behavior by offering travel options, attorney Tom Adams said on behalf of the winery. But it’s challenging to run a business with such a requirement.
Grubbs said the winery promotes using shuttles and vans, but noted that some things are outside its control, such as a major change in tourism trends.
The winery agreed instead to limit tours and tastings on days it has marketing events during business hours. Cottrell liked that solution.
“That’s easier for us to actually control,” Adams said.
But the larger discussion about vans and shuttles isn’t over.
“It feels this is the direction we keep going with everything,” Commissioner Joelle Gallagher said. “It’s not so much the number of people, it’s the number of cars and car rides and what not.”
Cottrell agreed that imposing van pooling and shuttle requirement presents difficulties. She asked staff to further research the issue on how to reduce vehicle miles traveled.
County Supervising Planner Charlene Gallina said the county is addressing the bigger issue with its traffic circulation plan that is underway. That might lead to across-the-board conditions for future projects about using shuttles and other alternatives to solo driving to some degree.
Adams said having a larger movement toward shuttles and vans would make more resources available.
“It’s kind of hard to be out on your own trying to do it,” Adams said.
Grubbs described the winery to the commission. Anthony Benish and his family have owned it since 1993.
“Inspired by a trip to Italy and the similarities between the Tuscany and the Napa Valley in terms of grape-growing terroir and growing conditions, we have most of our 30 acres planted in Italian varieties,” Grubbs said.
In addition, two of the varieties are exclusive to the winery in all of the Napa Valley, making a visit the winery a unique, local experience, she said.
“We believe strongly in protecting the Napa Valley brand,” Grubbs said. “I am a Napa native and feel very strongly about protecting the brand, the property, the river. I think our proposal today reflects that.”