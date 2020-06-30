Napa County ups grant program to deal with COVID-19 demands

The Board of Supervisors on April 21 was set to hand out $1.1 million. A list of recommended recipients had been drawn up. But County Executive Officer Minh Tran and supervisors decided the county wasn’t meeting the moment.

Instead, supervisors increased the total to $2.1 million and emphasized food insecurity, housing instability, physical health care and behavioral health care. Although that irritated some of the planned recipients who would now have to compete for grants all over again, supervisors persisted.

“The world changed for us,” Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said.

“We do not want to operate as business-as-usual,” Tran said.

“This is a time of great needs and we’re all rolling up our sleeves to hopefully help this world get back together,” Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said.

On June 23, the Board of Supervisors awarded more than $1.6 million in competitive grants. CANV, which failed in the original go-round to make the recommended recipients list for a tobacco-free program, this time secured that $228,630 for the food bank.