Napa County ups grant program to deal with COVID-19 demands

Napa County decided that spending a mere $1.1 million worth of annual grants for nonprofit community groups just doesn’t cut it in a COVID-19 world.
The Board of Supervisors upped the amount to $2.1 million. Supervisors then divided the money among 15 groups that submitted 16 applications.
As a result, Community Action Napa Valley had $228,630 seemingly drop out of the sky for the local food bank. The money comes at a time when food demand is rising and fundraising events can't be held.
“It’s huge,” CANV Executive Director Drene Johnson said on Monday.
The food bank went from serving about 160 households a week before the COVID-19 pandemic to 2,000 to 3,000 households a week. It is spending $50,000 to $60,000 a month on food, Johnson said.
Johnson sees a high demand for the food bank’s services remaining even as people return to work. Some clients owe several months of back rent that they will have to repay.
“Food they can get from us,” she said. “They don’t have to worry about buying food. They need to pay their rent, their medicine, things like that.”
Napa County each year hands out health-related grants using Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement money as the source. The agreement involves funds from a 1998 lawsuit that tobacco companies reached with 46 states, including California.
The Board of Supervisors on April 21 was set to hand out $1.1 million. A list of recommended recipients had been drawn up. But County Executive Officer Minh Tran and supervisors decided the county wasn’t meeting the moment.
Instead, supervisors increased the total to $2.1 million and emphasized food insecurity, housing instability, physical health care and behavioral health care. Although that irritated some of the planned recipients who would now have to compete for grants all over again, supervisors persisted.
“The world changed for us,” Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said.
“We do not want to operate as business-as-usual,” Tran said.
“This is a time of great needs and we’re all rolling up our sleeves to hopefully help this world get back together,” Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said.
On June 23, the Board of Supervisors awarded more than $1.6 million in competitive grants. CANV, which failed in the original go-round to make the recommended recipients list for a tobacco-free program, this time secured that $228,630 for the food bank.
Among the other competitive grant awards is $128,420 to Bay Area Legal Aid to help address housing instability, $87,577 to OLE Health for COVID-19 telehealth, $34,375 to Catholic Charities to help care for homeless families and $87,500 to COPE Family Center to provide pandemic supportive services to families.
In addition to the more than $1.6 million in competitive grants, the county also honored a previous-year commitment of $275,000 to COPE, awarded a non-competitive grant of $100,000 to Community Health Initiative and gave $110,000 for Area Agency on Aging services.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
