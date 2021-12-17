 Skip to main content
Napa County urges boosters to protect against Omicron

Vaccine
Silverv, Dreamstime.com

Napa County’s weekly COVID-19 new case count increased 3%, even as county officials urged those eligible to get boosters to help protect against the new Omicron variant.

Napa County as of Friday afternoon had reported no known cases of Omicron within its borders. But, county health officials said, evidence of the variant has been detected in several Bay Area counties.

“It’s a matter of time before we see this in Napa County,” Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

A county press release talked of the exponential growth in COVID-19 cases being seen in Europe because of Omicron. Highly vaccinated countries such as Denmark and Norway that mirror the Bay Area's high vaccination rates are predicting Omicron will become the dominant variant there in a matter of days.

The county and other Bay Area public health agencies urged everyone eligible to get vaccinated and, if eligible, get a booster shot to protect against Omicron spread.

“Even if you were fully vaccinated earlier this year, two shots are no longer enough,” Relucio said in a press release. “We know protection against infection from the vaccines declines over time, so booster doses are critical for everyone who was vaccinated at least six months ago.”

Seventy-one percent of Napa County residents are fully vaccinated. But that no longer tells the entire story.

Only 39% of eligible Napa County residents have received a booster, the county reported. People are eligible if they are at least 16 years old and:

  • Six months have passed since the second dose of Moderna for those 18 years old and older.
  • Six months have passed since the second dose of Pfizer for those 16 years old and older.
  • Two months have passed since the Johnson & Johnson dose for those 18 years old and older.

Napa County reported 128 new non-Omicron COVID-19 cases for Dec. 10-16, compared to 124 new cases the previous week. The county has seen a rise of new cases in the wake of Thanksgiving, from 77 for Nov. 19-25.

Those ages 20 to 39 saw the highest proportion of new cases at 40.7%. That was followed by those 60 and older at 21%.

The latest daily count was 22 new cases reported Friday.

Eleven people were hospitalized locally with COVID-19 as of Friday, up from six a week ago. Local intensive care units had 28% of their beds available.

