Napa County urges everyone to wear masks indoors

In Los Angeles County, a universal indoor mask recommendation recently turned into a mandate. That raises the question of whether Napa County is heading the same direction.

“I think we’re just going to have to keep an eye on the impact of the Delta variants on our case rates and hospitalizations to see if a mandate is warranted,” Relucio said.

The masking recommendation comes little more than a month after the full reopening of the state and local economies. Requirements for vaccinated people to be masked indoors were dropped on June 15.

“I would certainly say we’re all suffering from fatigue and we’re all starting to come out of it,” said Craig Smith, executive director of the Downtown Napa Association.

He was uncertain how many downtown businesses will adopt the county’s recommended return to universal masking for their customers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve been given such black-and-white direction up to this point,” Smith said. “A non-binding statement such as was made, it’s a little harder to predict how people will respond to it.”

Napa County last week reported 53 new COVID-19 cases, up 13% from the previous week. Cases have risen for three straight weeks. Two people as of Monday were in local hospitals because of COVID-19.